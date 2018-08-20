Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-20 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 18.08.2018-18 Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN .09.2018 Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Buyback period ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN 03.09.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018 Extraordinary VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, 6 RJR1R Rigas RIG 24.08.2018 months juvelierizstradajum u rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, 6 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 24.08.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, 6 NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 24.08.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, PRF1T PRFoods TLN 26.08.2018 other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, 6 LJM1R Latvijas Juras RIG 24.08.2018 months medicinas centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018- Interim report, 6 ELG ELKO Grupa RIG 24.08.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.08.2018 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.08.2018 Interim report, 6 HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2018 Interim report, 6 PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.08.2018 Coupon payment LTGB007024B Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2018 Coupon payment VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2018 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2018 Nominal value EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.08.2018 Coupon payment EXPC140018A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.08.2018 Coupon payment MAYB070018FA Mainor Ülemiste TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.