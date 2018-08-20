sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1C62W ISIN: CA9506771042 Ticker-Symbol: WCG 
20.08.2018 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wentworth Resources Limited: Change of Broker

PRESS RELEASE
20 August 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Change of Broker

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, confirms that its Brokers comprise Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited and Peel Hunt LLP. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited continues to act as the Company's Nominated Adviser.

-Ends-

Enquiries:
Wentworth		 Eskil Jersing
Chief Executive Officer 		eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com
Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer 		katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)
+44 7841 087 230
Stifel Nicolaus Europe LimitedAIM Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes
Ashton Clanfield		 +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Peel Hunt LLPBroker
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister

 +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
FTI ConsultingInvestor Relations Adviser
Sara Powell
Kim Camilleri 		wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com)
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WRL, AIM: WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain

Notice

Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

180820 Press Release (http://hugin.info/136496/R/2211560/861547.pdf)


Source: Wentworth Resources Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)