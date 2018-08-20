Wentworth Resources Limited: Change of Broker

PRESS RELEASE
20 August 2018
WENTWORTH RESOURCES LIMITED
("Wentworth" or the "Company")
Change of Broker
Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WRL) and AIM (AIM: WRL) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company, confirms that its Brokers comprise Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited and Peel Hunt LLP. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited continues to act as the Company's Nominated Adviser.
-Ends-
|Enquiries:
Wentworth
| Eskil Jersing
Chief Executive Officer
|eskil.jersing@wentworthresources.com
| Katherine Roe,
Chief Financial Officer
|katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com (mailto:katherine.roe@wentworthresources.com)
+44 7841 087 230
|Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
|AIM Nominated Adviser and Broker
Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes
Ashton Clanfield
|+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
|Peel Hunt LLP
|Broker
Richard Crichton
Ross Allister
|+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
|FTI Consulting
|Investor Relations Adviser
Sara Powell
Kim Camilleri
|wentworth@fticonsulting.com (mailto:wentworth@fticonsulting.com)
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
About Wentworth Resources
Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WRL, AIM: WRL), independent oil & gas company with: natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.
Inside Information
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain
Notice
Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wentworth Resources Limited via Globenewswire