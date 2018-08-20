12th Anniversary of Xtar will be celebrated around the world in August

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in August, Xtar Estak will host a Thanksgiving ceremony across multiple channels, which will covering XTAR Axda brand. The event will take place across multiple e-commerce platforms, including the Online Alibaba Shoppe, Amazon, eBay and Tmall.

XTAR, founded in 2006, specializes in the development and manufacture of high quality Li-ion batteries, smart chargers, and LED flashlights. XTAR has distributors in more than a hundred countries all over the globe. In the spirit of celebrating its 12th year anniversary, XTAR has prepared many surprises for its customers.

XTAR has produced various high-quality Li-ion battery chargers which have received positive feedback from customers. For people who are attracted to Li-ion battery chargers, XTAR WP6 is the first 6-slot charger in the market; WP2II is the first battery charger that applied 0V activation and USB Output function; VP1 is the first charger that comes with LCD screen to see real-time charging current and voltage.

XTAR specializes in innovative battery chargers many different options to meet customers' needs. XTAR is a leading manufacturer of Li-ion battery chargers and has extensive product lines all over the world. For example, PB2 is a portable charger that is designed for e-cig batteries with a unique magnetic cover and USB output function. It is compact and powerful.

XTAR's 12th anniversary celebration will be held all around the world, making it possible for as many people to have the opportunity to celebrate! Stay informed by following XTAR's social media accounts and forums.

More details will be available for each event as the anniversary gets closer. Details and updates will be published on www.xtar.cc.

