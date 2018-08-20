

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note Monday as investors look for clues from the next batch of corporate earnings, developments on proposed Sino-US trade talks and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Friday at the annual global central bank conference on monetary policy.



In addition, the Fed will release the minutes from its July 31-August 1 policy meeting on Wednesday, with investors looking for clues on whether the central bank will raise borrowing costs in September.



Property website Rightmove said earlier today that U.K. house prices dropped in August as more sellers entered the market during summer holiday season. Average asking prices decreased 2.3 percent in August from July.



Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher as investors keep focus on U.S.-China trade talks and ongoing currency market turmoil after ratings agencies Standard & Poor and Moody's downgraded Turkey's credit rating closer to 'junk' status.



Traders also watched movements in the Chinese yuan and Turkish lira. The yuan reached its highest in a week against the dollar while the lira held steady despite the rating downgrades.



Underlying sentiment remained supported to some extent after the Wall Street Journal indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are considering meeting in November on the sidelines of multilateral summits.



The dollar weakened against major currencies while oil prices dipped on concerns over slowing economic growth.



Late-day buying interest helped U.S. stocks finish slightly higher on Friday after the Wall Street Journal said Chinese and U.S. negotiators are drawing up a road map for talks to try to end their trade impasse.



On the economic front, reports on consumer sentiment and leading economic indicators painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy. The Dow inched up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 percent.



European markets ended Friday's session mostly lower as investors continued to monitor the situation in Turkey amid an apparent threat of possible new sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.1 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index slid 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher.



