

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that its Alecensa (alectinib) has received Chinese marketing approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer.



The company said the China National Drug Administration or CNDA has granted marketing authorisation for Alecensa as a monotherapy treatment for anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer or or NSCLC.



The approval follows priority review of Alecensa in China and has been granted just eight and nine months after European Medicines Agency or EMA and US Food and Drug Administration approvals, respectively.



The approval is based on primary analyses from the pivotal global phase III ALEX study, assessing Alecensa versus crizotinib in the first-line treatment of people with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC, the pharmacokinetics results in Asian patients from the phase III ALESIA study, and two phase II studies assessing Alecensa in patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib.



Alecensa is now approved in over 57 countries around the world as an initial (first-line) treatment for ALK-positive advanced NSCLC, including the US, Europe and Japan. It was approved by the FDA and the EMA in November and December 2017, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX