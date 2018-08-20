

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Food and beverages giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire SodaStream International Ltd. (SODA) for $144 per share in cash, in a transaction valued at $3.2 billion.



The per share price represents a 32% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.



The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The transaction is subject to a SodaStream shareholder vote, certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and closing is expected by January 2019.



The deal will be funded with PepsiCo's cash on hand.



PepsiCo noted that its strong distribution capabilities, global reach, R&D, design and marketing expertise, combined with SodaStream's differentiated and unique product range will position SodaStream for further expansion and breakthrough innovation.



Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to PepsiCo in this transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX