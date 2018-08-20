sprite-preloader
100,48 Euro		+0,35
+0,35 %
WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEPSICO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
100,66
101,13
09:17
100,77
101,16
09:17
PEPSICO INC
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEPSICO INC100,48+0,35 %
SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD127,14+12,94 %