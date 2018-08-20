

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L), a producer of titanium minerals and zircon, Monday reported that profit before tax for the first half rose to $28.8 million from last year's $9.8 million.



Profit attributable to equity holders increased to $26.4 million or $0.24 per share from $9.4 million or $0.09 per share a year ago.



EBITDA for the period rose 59 percent to $47.5 million.



For the half year, the Group's revenues rose by 37 percent to $140.1 million, as a result of higher prices and sales volumes. Total shipments of finished products in first half increased 10 percent to 589,200 tonnes.



