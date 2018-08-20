

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer price inflation held steady in July, in line with expectations, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Producer prices grew 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from June, when it gained 0.3 percent. That was below the expected rise of 0.4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 1.9 percent annually and by 0.1 percent monthly in July.



Among components, energy prices grew the most by 6.5 percent over the year and prices of intermediate goods went up by 3.2 percent.



