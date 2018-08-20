JustForex Offers New Payment Methods

BELMOPAN, Belize, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Trading with JustForex brokers has become more comfortable in terms of making deposits

International broker JustForex continuously perfects and improves the quality of services it offers. The team of the company implemented new payment methods according to the wishes of the customers and current market trends. In August 2018, JustForex implements new payment methods for traders and partners on its website, such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as well as the option of depositing at Vietnamese and Thai local banks with 0% commission.

Following the trend in the recent years, cryptocurrency transactions have been gaining ground rapidly, especially among financial institutions, fin-tech companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals. Both tokens Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash had proved their worth in the financial market, thereby causing high investors' interest. It's much convenient for many customers to do transactions using these cryptocurrencies in order not to waste money and time for conversion processes. Hence, JustForex team decided to make Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash payments accessible on its trading platform. The commission for account depositing via Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash is 0%!

Meanwhile, the team of the company has prepared some good news for Vietnam and Thailand residents. From now on, the options of making deposits and withdrawals on JustForex can be performed via Vietnamese and Thai local banks. This decision was also prompted by its desire to easier the access for customers and make forex trading more comfortable for them. The transactions are carried instantly with 0% commission on JustForex web platform.

The new payment methods are available now for both new and regular clients. Stay tuned and follow JustForex news and announcements. It seems that the company has prepared a lot of novelties this year!

