Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the Logitech MX VERTICAL, its most advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven ergonomic design with the performance of Logitech's high-end/flagship MX series. MX VERTICAL is designed to reduce forearm strain and wrist pressure, while its special 57-degree vertical angle is optimized for an ergonomic posture without compromising on productivity.

"We know that many computer users experience discomfort or pain in their hand, forearm and in their wrists," said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. "To address this, we've created our most advanced ergonomic mouse yet, MX VERTICAL, designed with an innovative natural handshake position. The unique angle is optimized for an ergonomic posture and reduces both wrist pressure and forearm strain. With MX VERTICAL, you can maximize your productivity in comfort."

Scientifically tested and ergonomist approved, MX VERTICAL is designed with a natural handshake position and a 57-degree vertical angle to reduce muscular activity by up to 10 percent compared to a standard mouse without any loss in overall performance. The comfort form is designed to fit a variety of hand shapes and sizes, while the textured rubber surface and thumb rest ensure a solid and natural grip.

MX VERTICAL provides a best-in-class 4,000 DPI high-precision sensor, resulting in up to 4x less hand movement and reducing fatigue. The cursor speed switch allows you to instantly adjust DPI speed and accuracy of your cursor with the touch of a button. With MX VERTICAL, you never have to worry about your mouse running out of power as the rechargeable battery lasts up to four months on a full charge, and a quick one-minute charge gets you three hours of use. Enabled with both Logitech Easy-SwitchTM and Logitech FlowTM you can seamlessly switch between two computers with MX VERTICAL, and even copy and paste content, images and documents between them.

MX VERTICAL features a modern design, complementing Logitech's other premium products, such as Logitech CRAFT, Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote or Logitech MX SOUND.

Pricing and Availability

MX VERTICAL is priced at $99.99 and expected to be available at select retail stores in September, with pre-orders available on Logitech.com beginning Aug. 20. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Logitech MX VERTICAL will be shown publicly for the first time at the Ergo Expo in Las Vegas from Aug. 21 24 and the International Ergonomics Association Congress in Florence, Italy Aug. 26 30.

