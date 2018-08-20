EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in Week Two

Guernsey, 20 August 2018 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 13 August 2018 and 17 August 2018, as part of the previously announced buyback programme entered into with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 20,789 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.26 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 13/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,073 7.34 7,873 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 1,073 7.34 7,873 14/08/2018 BATE 407 7.36 2,996 XLON 3,264 7.35 24,004 CHIX 276 7.38 2,036 TRQX 0 - - Total 3,947 7.36 29,036 15/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 4,370 7.34 32,076 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 0 - - Total 4,370 7.34 32,076 16/08/2018 BATE 0 - - XLON 4,377 7.18 31,425 CHIX 283 7.20 2,038 TRQX 19 7.22 137 Total 4,679 7.18 33,600 17/08/2018 BATE 2,212 7.18 15,822 XLON 4,352 7.22 31,421 CHIX 123 7.17 882 TRQX 33 7.17 237 Total 6,720 7.21 48,422

Following the above transactions:

The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 66,121,054

The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,444,864 (equal to 27.9% of the Company's share capital)

The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 47,676,190, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com).

Set out below are all trades completed between 13 August 2018 and 17 August 2018:

Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 13/08/2018 XLON 236 7.34 1,732.24 XLON 348 7.36 2,561.28 XLON 122 7.32 893.04 XLON 367 7.32 2,686.44 Total 1,073 7.34 7,873.00 14/08/2018 XLON 1,109 7.34 8,140.06 XLON 210 7.34 1,541.40 XLON 394 7.36 2,899.84 XLON 638 7.36 4,695.68 XLON 131 7.36 964.16 XLON 400 7.36 2,944.00 XLON 382 7.38 2,819.16 BATE 407 7.36 2,995.52 CHIX 58 7.38 428.04 CHIX 60 7.36 441.60 CHIX 111 7.38 819.18 CHIX 47 7.38 346.86 Total 3,947 7.36 29,035.50 15/08/2018 XLON 117 7.34 858.78 XLON 1,990 7.34 14,606.60 XLON 63 7.34 462.42 XLON 2,200 7.34 16,148.00 Total 4,370 7.34 32,075.80 16/08/2018 CHIX 98 7.22 707.56 CHIX 56 7.22 404.32 XLON 212 7.20 1,526.40 XLON 189 7.20 1,360.80 XLON 216 7.20 1,555.20 TRQX 19 7.22 137.18 XLON 6 7.20 43.20 XLON 447 7.20 3,218.40 XLON 1,000 7.20 7,200.00 XLON 500 7.20 3,600.00 XLON 333 7.20 2,397.60 CHIX 67 7.18 481.06 XLON 203 7.16 1,453.48 CHIX 62 7.18 445.16 XLON 465 7.12 3,310.80 XLON 289 7.14 2,063.46 XLON 420 7.14 2,998.80 XLON 97 7.18 696.46 Total 4,679 7.18 33,599.88 17/08/2018 TRQX 17 7.16 121.72 BATE 1,106 7.18 7,941.08 BATE 1,106 7.18 7,941.08 CHIX 64 7.16 458.24 CHIX 59 7.18 423.62 TRQX 16 7.18 114.88 XLON 45 7.22 324.90 XLON 500 7.22 3,610.00 XLON 434 7.22 3,133.48 XLON 500 7.22 3,610.00 XLON 87 7.22 628.14 XLON 434 7.22 3,133.48 XLON 9 7.22 64.98 XLON 500 7.22 3,610.00 XLON 236 7.22 1,703.92 XLON 500 7.22 3,610.00 XLON 297 7.22 2,144.34 XLON 657 7.22 4,743.54 XLON 153 7.22 1,104.66 Total 6,720 7.21 48,422.06

