SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating Issuance of Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital

SpareBank 1 SMN has mandated DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets to explore the opportunity to issue one or more dated subordinated Tier 2 bonds as well as a perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond. The Additional Tier 1 bond issue will amount up to NOK 200 million. The bond issues are subject to market conditions. The bond issues will have a first call option for the issuer after minimum 5 years, subject to an approval from the Norwegian FSA.

If an Additional Tier 1 bond issuance takes place, Sparebank 1 SMN will consider to buy-back a corresponding volume to the new issuance in the Additional Tier 1 bond issue, MIN68 (ISIN NO0010692494).

The potential bond issues and repurchase are approved by the Norwegian FSA and the bank's Supervisory Board.

For further details about the issues, please contact the joint lead managers:

DNB Markets: Jan Krogh-Vennemo, tel+47 24 16 90 15

SpareBank 1 Markets: Benedicte Bjørland, tel +47 24 13 37 19

Per Olav Glendrange, tel +47 24 13 37 59

Trondheim, 20 August 2018

SpareBank 1 SMN:

Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

