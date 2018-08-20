Leading US Sports Content Production Company Extends Blackbird Partnership with Forbidden

LONDON, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forbidden Technologies plc, the developer and seller of Blackbird, the workstation experience in the cloud, has announced that a leading US sports content production company has extended its Blackbird partnership into a third year.

The award-winning industry leader in sports production and content development and distribution which is based at an iconic sports venue in New York, first deployed Blackbird in 2016. Blackbird is now a core part of the cloud video editing, enrichment and distribution infrastructure of 16 of the company's sports channels, dramatically improving the time-to-market of digital content such as highlights and clips of popular sports games and events. Over 500 live games of 10 famous professional sports teams from the NFL, NHL, NBA and MLS are covered annually.

Blackbird has enabled the company to maximize its revenue opportunities through the rapid distribution of edited content to worldwide audiences across multiple online channels. The ground-breaking technology of Blackbird has also reduced the company's reliance on physical hardware allowing staff to work remotely in the cloud from anywhere.

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough said: "Working with this client over these past two years has been a fantastic experience for the Blackbird team and I am delighted we are extending this partnership again. They are a trailblazing organization who have not only recognized the unique value of Blackbird but also helped us develop it further to expand into new areas of their workflows which even led to an Emmy award nomination this year."

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk ) floated in February 2000. Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using our patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels, and corporations. The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution which results in improved monetisation of video content.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

