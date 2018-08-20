Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces a change in the terms of its PXF-2017 credit agreement 20-Aug-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 20 August 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces a change in the terms of its pre-export finance facility ("PXF-2017") signed in May 2017 with a syndicate of international and Russian banks. The changes relate to the USD 800 million tranche A and envisage a reduction in the interest rate margin linked to LIBOR, as well as an extension of the debt maturity from 2020-2022 to 2021-2023. It is expected that the changes to the additional credit agreement will come into force after the fulfilment of a range of standard conditions precedent. The terms of tranche B under the PXF-2017 agreement have remained unchanged: the USD 250 million tranche with a maturity period in 2022-2024. More information about the PXF-2017 can be found here: http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/media/press-releases/131954/ [1] # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (4 9%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 5895 EQS News ID: 715507 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d11187815820a7ff8857998b8ecced7&application_id=715507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 20, 2018 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)