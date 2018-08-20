Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Financial Results 20-Aug-2018 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | August 20, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces Reviewed 1H 2018 Results Krasnodar, Russia (20 August, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces its reviewed 1H 2018 results prepared in accordance with IFRS. During 2Q 2018 Magnit added (net) 335 stores. The total store base as of June 30, 2018 reached 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience stores, 244 hypermarkets, 213 "Magnit Family" stores and 4,000 drogerie stores). Addition of selling space in 1H 2018 was 190 thousand sq. m. compared to 252 thousand sq. m.in 1H 2017. Revenue increased by 7.2% from 555 billion RUR in 1H 2017 to 595 billion RUR in 1H 2018 on the back of 11.7% selling space growth and negative LFL sales dynamics (-4.5% in 1H 2018). LFL performance in 1H 2018 was influenced by low food inflation and unfavourable timing of Easter holidays (coming before standard salary payment), lower number of stores opened after redesign (414 vs. 830 respectively), as well as intensifying competition and cannibalisation. Gross Profit decreased y-o-y and stood at 147 billion RUR in 1H 2018. Gross Margin in 1H 2018 was 24.7%. The decrease was due to (1) price investments; (2) extensive promo held in May and June and (3) shrinkage growth caused by incorrect promo volume projections. As part of the Company's strategic plan, management is taking steps to address the promo issue. EBITDA in 1H 2018 was 44 billion RUR. EBITDA margin in 1H 2018 was 7.4%. EBITDA result was driven by the gross profit dynamics, increase of the lease expense due to the higher share of leased stores as well as one-off inventory write-offs of inventory and accrued provisions in the amount of 1.5 billion RUR. Negative impact was partially offset by the improvement in payroll and other operating expenses. EBITDA adjusted for one-off effects would be 7.7% in 1H 2018 and 8.2% in 2Q 2018. Net Income in 1H 2018 was 18 billion RUR down from 21 billion RUR in 1H 2017 on the back of lower EBITDA partially offset by the improvement of interest and tax expense. Net Income Margin in 1H 2018 was 3.0%. According to the reviewed results for the 1H 2018 some figures in this press release are immaterially different from those announced by the Company in its management accounts on July 26, 2018. 2Q 2018 Monthly Operating Metrics: April Y-o-Y, % May Y-o-Y, June Y-o-Y, % % New Store 107 n/a 75 n/a 153 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 65 n/a 55 n/a 100 n/a stores Hypermarkets 1 n/a 0 n/a 1 n/a Supermarkets 1 n/a 1 n/a 1 n/a Drogerie 40 n/a 19 n/a 51 n/a Stores Number of 16,732 n/a 16,807 n/a 16,960 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,348 n/a 12,403 n/a 12,503 n/a stores Hypermarkets 243 n/a 243 n/a 244 n/a Supermarkets 211 n/a 212 n/a 213 n/a Drogerie 3,930 n/a 3,949 n/a 4,000 n/a Stores New Selling 35 n/a 28 n/a 52 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 23 n/a 21 n/a 37 n/a stores Hypermarkets 2 n/a 0 n/a 2 n/a Supermarkets 1 n/a 3 n/a 1 n/a Drogerie 9 n/a 4 n/a 12 n/a Stores Total 5,865 13.0% 5,893 12.4% 5,945 11.7% Selling Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,034 13.6% 4,056 12.9% 4,092 12.1% stores Hypermarkets 696 1.6% 696 1.1% 698 1.0% Supermarkets 232 10.5% 234 10.9% 235 12.6% Drogerie 903 21.7% 907 20.7% 919 19.7% Stores Number of 355 8.3% 383 9.9% 378 10.5% Customers, million Convenience 301 8.9% 326 10.6% 320 10.9% stores Hypermarkets 21 (0.1%) 21 0.2% 22 3.1% Supermarkets 12 6.7% 12 5.7% 12 8.4% Drogerie 22 9.9% 23 12.3% 23 13.3% Stores Retail 96,110 4.4% 100,929 3.9% 102,779 7.6% Sales1, million RUR Convenience 73,122 5.8% 77,214 5.0% 78,011 8.5% stores Hypermarkets 11,385 (6.3%) 11,522 (7.5%) 12,118 (1.7%) Supermarkets 5,059 4.2% 5,120 1.5% 5,312 6.8% Drogerie 6,545 10.2% 7,073 15.9% 7,338 16.8% Stores 1 Excluding Wholesale 2Q and 1H 2018 Key Operating Metrics: 2Q 2018 2Q 2017 Y-o-Y, % 1H 2018 1H 2017 Y-o-Y, % New Store 335 535 n/a 610 785 n/a Openings (NET) Convenience 220 405 n/a 378 593 n/a stores Hypermarkets 2 3 n/a 1 3 n/a Supermarkets 3 1 n/a 5 (4) n/a Drogerie 110 126 n/a 226 193 n/a Stores Number of 16,960 14,844 n/a 16,960 14,844 n/a Stores (EOP) Convenience 12,503 11,114 n/a 12,503 11,114 n/a stores Hypermarkets 244 240 n/a 244 240 n/a Supermarkets 213 190 n/a 213 190 n/a Drogerie 4,000 3,300 n/a 4,000 3,300 n/a Stores New Selling 115 172 n/a 190 252 n/a Space, th. sq. m. Convenience 81 133 n/a 134 199 n/a stores Hypermarkets 4 7 n/a (4) 7 n/a Supermarkets 5 0 n/a 6 (4) n/a Drogerie 25 32 n/a 53 49 n/a Stores Total Selling 5,945 5,320 11.7% 5,945 5,320 11.7% Space (EOP), th. sq. m. Convenience 4,092 3,652 12.1% 4,092 3,652 12.1% stores Hypermarkets 698 691 1.0% 698 691 1.0% Supermarkets 235 209 12.6% 235 209 12.6% Drogerie 919 768 19.7% 919 768 19.7% Stores Number of 1,116 1,018 9.6% 2,121 1,944 9.1% Customers, million Convenience 947 860 10.2% 1,795 1,636 9.7% stores Hypermarkets 64 63 1.1% 123 123 0.6% Supermarkets 36 34 6.9% 69 65 6.1% Drogerie 68 61 11.9% 134 121 10.7% Stores LFL Results: ************ 2Q 2018 - 2Q 20172 Formats # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 9,515 (3.3%) (2.2%) (5.4%) Hypermarkets 227 (6.3%) (0.4%) (6.7%) Supermarkets 171 (3.0%) (2.8%) (5.7%) Drogerie Stores 3,093 2.9% (2.2%) 0.7% Total 13,006 (3.1%) (2.1%) (5.2%) 1H 2018 - 1H 20172 Formats # of Stores Average Ticket Traffic Sales Convenience stores 9,049 (1.8%) (3.0%) (4.7%) Hypermarkets 227 (4.7%) (1.2%) (5.8%) Supermarkets 171 (1.8%) (2.8%) (4.5%) Drogerie Stores 3,026 3.7% (3.1%) 0.4% Total 12,473 (1.7%) (2.9%) (4.5%) 2LFL calculation base includes stores (all formats), which have been opened 12 months prior to the last month of the reporting period. i.e. by June 1, 2017 2Q and 1H 20183 Key Financial Results, million RUR ************************************************** 2Q 2018 2Q 2017 Growth Rate 1H 2018 1H 2017 Growth Rate Net sales 306,701 288,042 6.5% 595,263 555,025 7.2% Convenience 228,348 214,535 6.4% 443,648 411,817 7.7% stores Hypermarkets 35,025 36,940 (5.2%) 68,882 71,737 (4.0%) Supermarkets 15,490 14,870 4.2% 30,184 28,727 5.1% Drogerie 20,956 18,326 14.4% 42,031 36,960 13.7% Stores Wholesale 6,883 3,372 104.1% 10,517 5,784 81.8% Gross Profit 75,270 78,743 (4.4%) 147,172 148,565 (0.9%) Gross 24.5% 27.3% n/a 24.7% 26.8% n/a Margin, % EBITDAR 36,321 38,896 (6.6%) 69,411 70,517 (1.6%) EBITDAR 11.8% 13.5% n/a 11.7% 12.7% n/a Margin, % EBITDA 23,663 27,795 (14.9%) 44,163 48,790 (9.5%) Adjusted 25,163 27,795 (9.5%) 45,663 48,790 (6.4%) EBITDA EBITDA 7.7% 9.6% n/a 7.4% 8.8% n/a Margin, % Adjusted 8.2% 9.6% n/a 7.7% 8.8% n/a EBITDA Margin, % EBIT 14,998 19,432 (22.8%) 26,726 32,342 (17.4%) EBIT Margin, 4.9% 6.7% n/a 4.5% 5.8% n/a % Net Income 10,360 13,205 (21.5%) 17,765 20,748 (14.4%) Net Income 3.4% 4.6% n/a 3.0% 3.7% n/a Margin, % 3 Please follow the link to view 1H 2018 financial report http://ir.magnit.com/en/financial-reports/ Notes: 1. 