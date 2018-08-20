The state-owned oil company has decided to power one of its fields with a solar park. The tender for the project will be launched in the fourth quarter. A renewable energy plant portfolio of around 140 MW may be built by Ecopetrol.Colombian state-owned oil company Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos (Ecopetrol) has announced it will build its first solar park, with a capacity of between 10 MW and 15 MW at its Castilla field, near the municipality of Castilla La Nueva, in the Meta department of central Colombia. The company said the tender process to select interested developers will be launched in ...

