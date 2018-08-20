Push Doctor, the UK's leading digital health provider, has confirmed Eren Ozagir, CEO of Push Doctor, decided to step down from the board and the Company earlier in the summer. In the interim Wais Shaifta, COO, assumed the role of acting CEO in July, and the search for his permanent replacement is underway.

Wais Shaifta brings a wealth of experience to the interim CEO role, having joined Push Doctor from online wellness service Treatwell where he was Director of Global Operations. Prior to that he spent six years with online food delivery giant Just Eat, latterly as International Operations Director.

In 2017, Push Doctor treated over 1,000 different condition types including a wide range of infections, gastric, respiratory and mental health conditions. 9 out of 10 people got the help they needed first time.

The brand continues to evolve to encompass a broader range of medical conditions, health, wellness and lifestyle products services as it treats the nation, with the core goal of enabling its customers to live happier, longer lives.

As with any start-up, Push Doctor constantly seeks to align its resources with its strategy and currently is in the process of right-sizing its business to ensure continued success. At this point no conclusions have been drawn.

Susanne Given, Chairman of Push Doctor, said:

"Eren can be proud of the role he has played in pioneering digital health and establishing Push Doctor as a recognised consumer brand in digital primary care. He leaves with the best wishes of the board and colleagues."

Wais Shaifta, as CEO of Push Doctor, said:

"Having stepped into the CEO role in July I have been able to work with the senior team to assess our position as we regularly do. Our strategy is clear. We will continue to focus on our upcoming NHS proposition, drive further innovation in our best in class digital health service, and of course continue to use the benefits of digital to deliver a safe, effective and class leading experience.

"We retain our senior leadership team including our chief technology officer and co-founder Matt Elcock, our chairman Susanne Given, and Dan Bunstone, our new chief medical officer. We also continue to seek to appoint both a CFO and CPO as was previously the case."

About Push Doctor

Push Doctor was the UK's first platform to offer video consultations with patients online and via smartphone.

For more information visit www.PushDoctor.co.uk | Twitter @PushDoctor

