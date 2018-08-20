The European Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, August 20
The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
The Company announces that on 17 August 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
Ordinary Shares:
|Date of purchase:
|17 August 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|26,000
|Lowest price per share
|895.230769p
|Highest price per share
|895.230769p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,506,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,506,269.
20 August 2018
LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP