

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose sharply on Monday, with optimism over a fresh round of US-China trade talks and the lira's appreciation in the past week boosting investor sentiment.



China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this week, just before new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect.



The benchmark DAX was up 136 points or 1.12 percent at 12,346 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



In economic releases, Germany's producer price inflation held steady in July, in line with expectations, figures from Destatis showed. Producer prices grew 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June.



