TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 20
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
LEI Number: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
(The "Company")
20 AUGUST 2018
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 20 September 2018 at 1.00pm.
The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001