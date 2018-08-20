

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Monday despite heightened tensions between the United States and Turkey after gunshots were fired early Monday at the U.S embassy in Ankara.



Sentiment was bolstered by hopes that the U.S.-China trade talks this week might help resolve an escalating trade war.



Traders also looked ahead to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes this week and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium for clues on next month's U.S. interest rate hike.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35 points or 0.65 percent at 5,379 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



