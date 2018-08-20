Dental Implants Market Worth Over $5.2 bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Implants Market revenue is projected to cross USD 5.2 billion by 2024, says a new Global Market Insights, Inc. report featuring key industry trends across the product, material, end-use, and regional landscape.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )

The surging prevalence of oral health issues such as dental caries, periodontal disease, and tooth decay coupled with the soaring geriatric population base susceptible to tooth loss have significantly fueled dental implants market growth. In addition, rapid developments in implant technology and the increasing rate of dental and cosmetic surgery for an aesthetic appeal have positively influenced the industry share in the recent years.

According to the report, dental implants market from clinics accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017, followed by hospitals. The availability of advanced technological procedures for dental implantation surgeries in clinics and hospitals have been responsible for driving this segment.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2684

In terms of the regional landscape, Canada dental implants industry size was valued at over USD 84 million in 2017 and is projected to register a commendable CAGR over the coming six years. The regional growth can be attributed to the presence of a favorable reimbursement scenario in the country coupled with the rising geriatric populace that is often vulnerable to tooth loss.

The key players profiled in the report are Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, Henry Schein Inc., The Danaher Corporation, Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd., Biotech Dental Laboratories, Bicon Dental Implants, Avinent Implant System, ADIN Dental Implants Systems, Camlog Biotechnologies AG, Glidewell Dental Lab, Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc., A.B. Dental Devices Ltd., and Dentsply Sirona. The companies have been profiled in terms of their SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and strategic outlook.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 103 market data tables & 08 figures & charts from the report, "Dental Implants Market Size By Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants), By Material (Titanium, Zirconium), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel) Application Development, Competitive Landscape & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-implants-market

Scope of the Dental Implants Market report:

P roduct landscape: Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants

Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants M aterial landscape: Titanium, Zirconium

Titanium, Zirconium E nd-use landscape: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

Hospitals, Dental Clinics Regional landscape: U.S., Canada , Italy , Spain , France , UK, Germany , Russia , India , Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , Brazil , Mexico , Israel , Saudi Arabia

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2684

Browse Related Reports:

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Size 2018 - 2024

Dental Equipment and Consumables Market revenue was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness 6.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Growing number of patients with deteriorating oral health is projected to drive dental equipment and consumables market outlook over forecast period.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-equipment-and-consumables-market

Dental Equipment and Consumables Market revenue was valued at in 2017 and is expected to witness 6.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Growing number of patients with deteriorating oral health is projected to drive dental equipment and consumables market outlook over forecast period. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-equipment-and-consumables-market Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Size 2017 - 2024

Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market outlook is projected to experience significant growth from 2017 to 2024. Rising occurrence of oral diseases coupled with increasing demand for the cosmetic dentistry are the major factors driving the dental diagnostics and surgical equipment market growth.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/dental-diagnostics-and-surgical-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:http://cmferesearch.com/

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter