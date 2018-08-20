

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday, as gains in the mining sector on optimism over upcoming U.S-China trade talks helped outweigh a profit warning from luxury handbag maker Mulberry.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 41 points or 0.54 percent at 7,599 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed over 2 percent on hopes that the U.S.-China trade talks this week might help resolve an escalating trade war.



Mulberry shares slumped 18 percent after the company warned its half-year profits 'will be materially reduced' because of flagging U.K. sales, particularly in House of Fraser.



Shares of Integrated security group G4S shed 0.6 percent following reports that the UK Ministry of Justice has taken immediate control of Birmingham Prison from its contractor G4S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX