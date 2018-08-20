Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Behavioral Health Issued Revolutionary United States Patent For Data Driven Outcomes Platform

Patent #10,061,812 Issued Now Protecting Industry Exclusive Technology Solutions

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRLX), a technology-driven digital healthcare company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Parallax Behavioral Health (PBH) is the recipient of United States Patent #10,061,812 entitled, "Platform for optimizing data driven outcomes" now protecting Parallax's technology platforms and proprietary and industry first solutions. Parallax Behavioral Health acquired all of the assets of ProEventa, Inc. in September of 2017, a company developed by the Grafton Integrated Health Network of Virginia, including a patent portfolio filed to protect an industry first and proven Goal Mastery Platform known as R.E.B.O.O.T. which was patent pending at time of acquisition. The portfolio was filed Internationally and has been published in the United Kingdom and is pending issuance in Australia. Along with the patents, PBH acquired the technology platform referred to as Reliable Evidenced Based Outcomes Optimization Technologies (R.E.B.O.O.T.), a technology platform specifically designed to improve health treatment outcomes using proprietary applied behavioral analytics technology systems.

"Our technologically advanced point-of-care diagnostics and our health management solutions are dramatically enriched and enabled through Parallax Behavioral Health's technology," said Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences. "In combination with our novel point-of-care immunoassay testing system and our remote patient care technologies our exclusive solutions are now fortified with our growing intellectual property portfolio that serves as an additional barrier to entry for our competitors."

Parallax has acquired technology that is supported by applied behavioral analytics and over 25 years of efficacy studies and reduction to practice at Grafton that combined with over $3.75 million-dollar invested to transition the system to a cloud-based platform with mobile applications. The system of Reliable Evidenced Based Outcomes Optimization Technologies or (R.E.B.O.O.T.) has been improved technologically since the acquisition through the infusion of Parallax's other technological capabilities. Since the acquisition, Parallax Behavioral Health has rebranded the technology as its "Intrinsic Code" and has licensed the improved technology platform for systems integration into Parallax's diagnostics and health management's remote patient care systems.

"Throughout my career and working with intellectual property portfolios, this is by far the most significant patent portfolio to which I've had the privilege to work with," said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences. "This technology when used within the healthcare system has been proven to reduce health care costs, improves the quality of care, and empowers the patients our systems serve. Our Parallax Behavioral Health division is making an unabashed contribution to Parallax Health Sciences family of business operations and itsData Driven Outcomes patent provides the right to exclude others in an unprecedented set of lucrative vertical markets. This technology will enable long-sought market solutions that are still being fully assessed by our team. The value of the assets along with potential out licensing and other activities are robust and it's clear we have exceptional well-positioned assets within our PBH division", concluded Mr. Bradley.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced, technology-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com, www.parallaxhealthmanagement.com, www.parallaxdiagnostics.com, and www.parallaxhealth.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements contained within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding Parallax's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Parallax's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in Parallax's Form 10-K and other report filings with the SEC. Parallax is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain jcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabe kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100

SOURCE: Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.