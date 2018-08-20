SINGAPORE, Aug 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Asian Downstream Summit will be held on 31st October - 1st November 2018, focusing on core refining technologies, with a special focus on Industry 4.0. As the anchor oil and gas event during Singapore International Energy Week, hosted by the Energy Market Authority, the event will gather 1,000+ industry professionals and leaders under one roof to offer insights on the latest innovations in the industry.Technology is disrupting the downstream oil & gas industry and redefining the way businesses operate. With the advent of Industry 4.0: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cloud Computing, 3D-Sanning & IIoT -- the oil & gas industry is getting set for an immense change from how we have historically known it.Companies that are willing to innovate and invest can unlock tremendous value and remain financially strong regardless of what happens to global supply and demand trends.Asian Downstream Summit remains THE must-attend show for refiners, petrochemical operators and specialty chemicals players to converge and discuss how these technologies are revolutionizing their operations, maximizing their efficiency and improving their margins."Our recent research indicates that Asia's downstream oil and gas sector wants to eliminate as many manual systems as possible with the ultimate aim of going fully digital in functional areas such as operations, maintenance, reliability and safety," says Tanushree Mulraj, Show Director for Asian Downstream Summit.She continues, "Asian Downstream Summit continues to be the main industry event for the industry and players looking to stay updated with the latest technologies and trends. With a wider focus on the petrochemical industry, including specialty chemicals, and new focused stream on 'Core Refining & Petrochemical Technologies', Asian Downstream Summit 2018 will showcase case studies, panel discussions, technical presentations & workshops led by leading industry experts on the two-day, three track conference programme. This is one of the main reasons that industry leaders from all over the world continue to attend our show year on year."The event will revolve around three strategy-focused themes:- Track 1: Digital Innovations, Manufacturing and Automation- Track 2: Refining & Petrochemical Technologies / Downstream Digital Roadmap & Disruptive Technologies- Track 3: Process Optimisation, Asset Management & Energy Efficiency"We have specially crafted our agenda to incorporate a specific focus on digital, process and catalyst technologies, becoming the ONLY regional event to delve deeply into exploring how these technologies can transform your operations," says Tanushree Mulraj."Digitalisation is a key priority for operators as it offers a range of benefits from cost savings, environmental benefits and operational improvements that will reach into every corner of the business. The opportunities will come with risks (cybersecurity, for example) that must be understood and navigated and Asian Downstream Summit will provide you with a platform to share knowledge and build learning around this."New & exciting features at Asian Downstream Summit 2018 include:1. Digital Transformation Awards: recognizing top enterprising refiners and innovative solution providers across the downstream oil & gas sector for their outstanding commitment to the digital initiative.2. TechTalks @ ExpoHall: Asian Downstream Summit 2018 will also feature an interactive exhibition by top solution providers and technology experts. A purpose-built, FREE-to-attend, technical theatre on the exhibition floor will provide technology companies with the opportunity to host expert talks showcasing their latest innovations. TechTalks are open to all conference delegates and visitors.3. FREE-TO-ATTEND Workshop by KBC (A Yokogawa Company) on Digital readiness assessment: This workshop will walk people through the process of identifying the gap between their organization and the leaders in the industry; in particular the characteristics behind the digital leadership and change management practices of those leading organizations when it comes to leading a Digital Transformation. To drive this analysis KBC will leverage our Digital Readiness Assessment process; and Operational Efficiency global database.4. VIP Breakfast gathering: This year, Baker Hughes (A GE Company), will host a VIP Breakfast gathering on 31st October from 7.50 am - 8.50 am. Registered conference delegates will be selected for this 'VIP invite only' breakfast in an intimate setting for private networking opportunities.5. 50+ varied conference sessions covered over two full days: Hear from 70+ regional and international speakers across 50+ sessions, focusing on strategies and best practices for optimising efficiency, increasing margins and achieving operational excellence in refining, petrochemicals & chemicals.6. Women in Oil & Gas campaign: recognizing inspiring women in the oil & gas industry. 'Women in Oil & Gas' highlights the need for diversity to help navigate oil and gas sector disruption and the value diversity brings to the bottom line. We believe that more action should be taken to propel women into leadership roles.7. 1-to-1 private Business Meetings: enhancing the event experience by helping you to connect with the other event attendees who are relevant to you for private networking opportunities. It is provided at complimentary for your use, as part of your participation at the event.Hosting more than 70 speakers, 40+ international sponsors & exhibitors and 1,000 attendees & key government officials, Asian Downstream Summit brings together decision makers to address the future of the downstream oil & gas industry.Notable 2018 speakers include:- Rodrigo Becerra Mizuno, Corporate Director and CIO (Business and Digital Transformation), PEMEX, Mexico- Fuad Al-Ansari, Vice President Information Technology (IT) division, ADNOC, UAE- Julia Harvie-Liddel, Global VP - Head of Resourcing, BP, United Kingdom- Stephen Mellor, Chief Technology Officer, Industrial Internet Consortium, USA- Bryan Eunson, SVP Asset Integrity Solutions, Wood, United Kingdom- Mikael Berthod, Vice President Takreer Research Centre, Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company - ADNOC, Abu Dhabi- Bradley Ford, Director - Asset Optimisation & Organisation, KBC (A Yokogawa Company), Singapore- Claus Nehmzow, Digital Innovation Organization, Asia Pacific, BP Singapore, Singapore- Mai Phuong Do, Senior Technology Advisor, Axens South-East Asia, Malaysia- Dr. Steve Matza, Chief Scientist, Zyme-Flow Decon Technology, USA- Ahmed Elsherbini Ibrahim, Vice President - Digital Sales APAC, Baker Hughes a GE company (BHGE), Australia- Shahrul Rashid, Principal Engineer - Instrument and Control, Petronas Penapisan Terengganu (PPTSB), Malaysia- Chawarin Poyomrut, Lead Process Safety Engineer, SCG Chemicals, Thailand- K.Tharadon, Plant Reliability and Integrity Division Manager, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand- K. Preetipong Kongton, Rotating Equipment Engineer, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand- Rudy Radjab, President Director, PT Kreasindo Resources Indonesia, Indonesia- Arun Kumar, General Manager (Maintenance & Reliability), HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, India- Vikas Deshmukh, Vice President - Process Automation and OTS, Technology CoE, Hydrocarbon Business, Reliance Industries Limited, India- Selva Guru, Principal Engineer, Process Control, Singapore Refining Company, Singapore- Atik Suvittham, Lead Digital Manufacturing Engineer, Process Technology Center, SCG Chemicals Co, Thailand- Jonathan Cook, Senior Consultant-Reliability & Asset Integrity, PTT Energy Solutions, Thailand- Csaba Feher, Head of Maintenance and Technology - Downstream, MOL, HungaryThe program is developed by an esteemed Advisory Board consisting of the most respected industry participants who grade abstracts and select the most relevant topics for debate.Delegates have registered from around the world, including USA, UK, India, Singapore, Hungary, Netherlands, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Brunei, Russia and many more.As the region's largest downstream technology tradeshow, Asian Downstream Summit is the ideal platform for networking, seeking partnerships, and showcasing your technologies.For more information, please visit: http://www.downstream-asia.comVisit Singapore International Energy Week 2018: https://www.siew.sgAbout Asian Downstream SummitThe 11th Asian Downstream Summit is the region's largest conference and exhibition for the downstream refining and petrochemical industries. As one of the world's largest downstream-focused events, Asian Downstream Summit is an ideal platform for networking, seeking partnerships, and learning the latest technologies.Asian Downstream Summit is the anchor event during the Singapore International Energy Week -- expected to attract 13,000+ visitors this year.Dates: 31st October - 1st November 2018Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, SingaporeWebsite: http://www.downstream-asia.com