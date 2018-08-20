

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Monday despite heightened tensions between the United States and Turkey after gunshots were fired early Monday at the U.S embassy in Ankara.



China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this week, just before new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect.



Traders also looked ahead to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes this week and a meeting of central bankers at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole symposium for clues on next month's U.S. interest rate hike.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.63 percent at 383.47 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



The German DAX was rallying 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed over 2 percent on hopes that the U.S.-China trade talks this week might help resolve an escalating trade war.



Mulberry shares slumped 18 percent in London after the company warned its half-year profits 'will be materially reduced' because of flagging U.K. sales, particularly in House of Fraser.



Shares of Integrated security group G4S shed 0.6 percent following reports that the UK Ministry of Justice has taken immediate control of Birmingham Prison from its contractor G4S.



Swiss drug major Roche Group edged up half a percent after its Alecensa (alectinib) received Chinese marketing approval to treat ALK-positive lung cancer.



