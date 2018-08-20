

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased for the third straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Construction output advanced 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, but slower than the 0.3 percent rise in May.



Output of civil engineering activity grew 0.3 percent over the month and building output gained by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in construction output accelerated further to 2.6 percent in June from 2.0 percent in the prior month, which was revised up from 1.8 percent reported earlier.



In the EU28, construction output rose 0.6 percent monthly and by 2.7 percent yearly in June.



