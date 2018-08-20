NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 August 2018 were: 176.55c Capital only USD (cents) 138.59p Capital only Sterling (pence) 182.75c Including current year income USD (cents) 143.46p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 375,000 ordinary shares on 14 August 2018, the Company has 199,916,108 ordinary shares in issue.