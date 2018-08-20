Hall A, Booth G320

HeartSciences, a medical device company developing next generation ECG devices using continuous wavelet transform (CWT) signal processing and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming 2018 European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC). The Congress will take place at Messe Munich International in Munich, Germany and will run from August 25 to August 29, 2018. HeartSciences will highlight its MyoVista Wavelet ECG (wavECG) Cardiac Testing Device as well as recent clinical study results published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC)

The JACC article titled "Prediction of Abnormal Myocardial Relaxation from Signal Processed Surface ECG" presented the results from the investigator-initiated clinical study that focused on evaluating the feasibility of MyoVista Wavelet ECG as a diagnostic tool for predicting myocardial relaxation abnormalities. Results from the study demonstrate MyoVista's patented technology based on CWT signal processing can detect myocardial relaxation abnormalities associated with LVDD.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is advancing the field of electrocardiography through the application of wavelet signal processing and artificial intelligence to develop next generation ECG technology. Wavelet signal processing is currently used in many different industries as an important tool to provide insights and new valuable data related to spectral analysis of a signal. HeartSciences' MyoVistawavECG Cardiac Testing Device is a 12-lead resting electrocardiograph utilizing continuous wavelet transform (CWT) based signal processing. Patented informatics focus on energy related information rather than conventional voltage-based information. HeartSciences mission is to enable accurate, affordable screening for the early detection of heart disease.

In addition to the proprietary informatics, the MyoVista wavECG Device also features the capabilities of a full featured 12-lead resting ECG including analysis using the Glasgow Algorithm, one of the world's most respected interpretive algorithms. The device has a 15.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen display and incorporates many features commonly associated with a tablet device requiring minimal user training as well as easy and intuitive use. The MyoVista wavECG Device is not currently approved for sale or distribution in the United States and is not currently FDA cleared.

HeartSciences is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Southlake, Texas.

