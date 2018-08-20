Canadian Visa Expert: Immigration to Canada Praised By OECD Global Biennial Report

MARKHAM, Ontario, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada is a global leader in delivering strong, positive immigration policies, and the best outcomes for its citizens, stated from the wide-ranging Biennial Report, released by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on July 23rd.

"The organization, which gathers 35 high-income economies with a very high Human Development Index, reported that Canada will benefit better from integrating new immigrants into the labor market. This can happen by investing more in matching immigration applicants' qualifications and experience to specific skills needed," stated Canadian Visa Expert specialist.

Canada plans to welcome nearly 1 million immigrants by 2020, under a multi-year plan unveiled recently by Immigration Minister, Ahmed Hussen. Canada had a population of 36.5 million inhabitants in 2017, and 300,000 immigrants are welcomed with open arms every year. A current plan intends to raise the intake to 310,000 in 2018, and later to 330,000 in 2019, before reaching the 340,000 target in 2020.

"The 192-page report dedicated special attention to immigration. OECD Senior Economist, David Carey, the lead author of the report, said that immigration has been an important contributor to Canada's labor force growth," added another Canadian Visa Expert specialist.

Immigration as aSource of Population Growth in Canada

Currently, immigration accounts for 71 per cent of Canada's population growth and has accounted for as much as 90 per cent of labor force growth in recent years.

"The report commended Canada's system of economic immigration, which prioritizes higher levels of human capital and earnings prospects, for how it determines which applicants to accept," stated a Canadian Visa Expert director.

Canada is one of the world's most fascinating countries for starting a new life. Why? High standards of living, immigration-friendly environment, and multiculturalism. In addition, like most of the world's wealthiest nations, Canada needs immigration to maintain population growth in the coming years.

"There are several good reasons to move to Canada, which can be summarized by one word - opportunities! People who immigrate to Canada have access to many amazing opportunities that are the envy of the rest of the world," stated a Canadian Visa Expert specialist.

According to a survey by Canada's Federation of Independent Business, as reported in the Reader's Digest, 1 out of 20 jobs remains unfulfilled because of an inability to find suitably, skilled laborers. This represents over a quarter million vacant jobs in small and medium-sized businesses alone.

Nearly 7.5% of jobs went unfulfilled in the skilled construction market, as well as the business service and agricultural sectors. Canada has an impressive trillion-dollar high-tech industry. Additionally, the country is also rich with natural resources, including iron, diamonds and gold, plus its oil resources are the third largest in the world.

"Canadian permanent residents have the opportunity to enjoy one of the highest standards of living on the planet. Canada is often ranked #1 for quality of life," added the Canadian Visa Expert director.

The Benefits of Canada

In short, Canada awaits skilled workers with open arms, with a focus on:

Strong economy - Canada has the world's 10th largest economy and is a member of the OECD and the G7.

- has the world's 10th largest economy and is a member of the OECD and the G7. First-rate healthcare - The health care system is publicly funded and mostly free. This world-class system is highly-valued by Canadians.

- The health care system is publicly funded and mostly free. This world-class system is highly-valued by Canadians. Outstanding education - Also publicly, funded education is a top priority in Canada and is compulsory until age 16 (and even until age 18 in some provinces).

- Also publicly, funded education is a top priority in and is compulsory until age 16 (and even until age 18 in some provinces). Excellent living conditions - Ranked as one of the best places to live in the world.

- Ranked as one of the best places to live in the world. A future after retirement - Unlike most countries, new immigrants to Canada are entitled to a state pension and other state benefits.

