

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $229 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $3.30 billion from $2.89 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $229 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $3.30 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.22



