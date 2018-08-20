



MOSCOW, Aug 20, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The Genexi team wants to give a formal update on the progress they made in the past few months, on what they believe is a major roadmap milestone, the release of their MVP platform on August 20, 2018. In this release, Genexi Platform has a refined user interface with customised dashboard for each user profile group: customers, manufacturers, retailers and distributors, together with their unique blockchain-based product tracking and reporting system. In developing the MVP, the Genexi team acted upon the feedback provided by biotech community members from their initial qualitative market research and carefully crafted a user-friendly platform that we feel is very straightforward and accessible for all users."Launching our MVP is a huge milestone in our roadmap. We are excited to test an idea and to make conclusions about its viability on the market. We look forward to providing a secure and efficient solution for our users worldwide. Learning from the best practices of leading e-commerce players like Amazon and Alibaba, our platform solves current track and trace challenges by creating a unique serialised product key from the point of manufacture to the point of sale," said Aleksei Zheliaskov, CEO of Genexi.Genexi aims to establish verifiable provenance of each biotech lot sold within the marketplace. The manufacturing run of the lot begins when each packet is created. The transaction is sent to the blockchain, permanently recording the event and allowing future verification of it. Each step in the supply chain of each packet will be recorded to the blockchain in the similar way. Manufacturers, distributors, retailers and customers can use their customised dashboards to conduct real-time tracking of the product status and ownership. With the help of QR codes of ERC-20 standard, they will receive an indication of scanning of each packet which occurs when the packet is delivered onto the next supply chain member. Consumers, in turn, can verify the authenticity of their product and authorise handling by each supply chain participant. By viewing the blockchain secured record of custody, every waypoint of the packet supply chain journey can be confirmed through presentation of each corresponding transaction. This information can also be used to confirm genuine products or detect counterfeits.The integrity of Genexi ecosystem provides safe, secure and encrypted data not only to manufacturers and distributors, but most importantly to the end consumer. All consumers can download and use Genexi and Genexi Supply Chain Mobile App for free and rest assured that their products are safe and authentic.Support GENEXI in their endeavours to build a community of digital health enthusiasts!MVP platform: dev.genexi.ioWebsite: https://genexi.ioContact: Anna RafaellyEmail: rafaelly.a@genexi.ioThis press release was issued through EmailWire - a global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com.Source: Genexi.ioCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.