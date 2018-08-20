SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Earthmoving Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Industrial development and population growth are boosting construction activities across the globe. This recent increase in construction activities is subsequently resulting in an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category. Additionally, factors like rising urbanization and rapid industrial growth have increased the demand for office spaces, which, in turn, is driving the demand for earthmoving equipment.

"Buyers should engage with a single equipment supplier who can provide a range of attachments along with the equipment. This will ensure the compatibility of the equipment with the attachments. It will also help the buyers in conducting their operations in an efficient and accurate manner," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer insightful information on supply chain margins, help identify cost-saving opportunities, and analyze the market favorability index for earthmoving companies. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the earthmoving market.

Rapid industrial development and urbanization in developing regions

Increased construction activity

Report scope snapshot: Earthmoving equipment market

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

