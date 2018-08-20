SoftWatch: QAD Deployed Softwatch's CBAR Solution to Evaluate Their Readiness to Include Chromebooks as an End User Device

SoftWatch Chromebook Adoption Readiness Solution (CBAR) Provides Vital Information that Enables QAD to Identify Employees that Are Suitable to Move to Chromebook and to Design a Gradual Path Towards the Adoption of Chromebooks

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / SoftWatch , a leader in Application Usage Analytics, announced today that QAD, a software company based in Santa Barbara, California that provides ERP software to manufacturing companies, has successfully implemented SoftWatch's Chromebook Adoption Readiness solution to evaluate their readiness to migrate QAD employees from Windows based computers to Chromebooks.

QAD IT Operations set a goal to evaluate the migration options to Chromebook. Acknowledging the need to design a gradual path towards the adoption of Chromebook based on understanding its employees' actual use of applications and their level of dependency on non-web applications, the company decided to take advantage of the SoftWatch's CBAR solution.

The SoftWatch CBAR solution provides QAD with unique application usage analytics that enables them to identify employees suitable to move to a Chromebook. It detects employees with no or low dependency of offline applications and segmented to light or heavy usage by various browser types. This information will be used to plan the migration of employees who meet the criteria as indicated by CBAR.

'SoftWatch CBAR service brought us tremendous insights to our employees' usage patterns of applications and their dependencies on non-web-based applications" said Karsten Kleinpeter, Director, IT Business Operations at QAD. "The service provides us with the ability to design an effective migration process towards the integration of Chromebooks into our environment.'

"We are excited to work with QAD and help them to evaluate their readiness to adopt Chromebooks" says Dror Leshem, VP of Sales at SoftWatch. "We believe that by providing them with unique usage information, we enable decision makers in QAD to move forward with the adoption of Chromebooks in a much more informed way that enables them to enjoy the tremendous advantages of Chromebook as their end user device."

Karsten Kleinpeter at QAD added: "SoftWatch has been a valuable partner to us throughout the analysis period. They gave us insight into the data collected as well as how to best capture the information we wanted. We have been very happy with the results and expect the analysis to be very effective for us."

About QAD - The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. ( QADA ) ( QADB ) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About SoftWatch

SoftWatch is a leader in Application Usage analytics. With its SaaS solution, it enables enterprises to effectively manage the transition of business applications to the cloud, optimize their hybrid cloud environment and reduce software spending. The Israel-based company has patents for its software usage and user segmentation solutions. For more information, visit www.softwatch.com.

