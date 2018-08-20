

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed Wednesday.



Industrial production surged 10.3 percent year-over-year in July, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 9.8 percent.



Among components, manufacturing production grew 10.2 percent annually in July and mining and quarrying output rose by 4.4 percent.



Data also showed that construction output logged a double-digit growth of 18.7 percent over the year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 5.4 percent in July, faster than the expected fall of 5.7 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial producer prices rose 2.5 percent annually in July, below the 3.5 percent increase economists had forecast.



Month-on-month, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX