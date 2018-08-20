The "Advanced Material Engineering" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced Materials Engineering Conference, 4th 5th of October in Munich, Germany will bring together all the professionals form Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation industry to discuss about the latest technologies developed to build lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles, aircrafts and shuttles.
Vehicle weight reduction is a key part of car manufacturers' strategies to improve fuel economy. With the lighter and stronger steel, aluminum, and magnesium components, the current crop of cars and trucks can meet stringent crash safety standards.
Finding new ways to slim down the global fleet is preoccupying the aerospace industry as it prepares for the next generation of aircraft with lighter body weight. The extensive use of new materials including carbon fiber reinforced polymer are helping in reducing the crafts weight.
Also, batteries for electric vehicles have the potential to drastically increase the energy efficiency of the transport industry. They are much more efficient at converting stored energy into motion than the more commonly used internal combustion engines.
Why Attend?
- Session on light and strong material
- Witness experts discussing the use of 3D printing
- Effective energy conservation
Key Highlights
- Lighter but stronger body materials
- Improved engine efficiency and better fuel consumption
- Reduced environmental impact from hydrogen and fuel cell-powered cars
- Improved and miniaturized electronic systems
- Better battery economies
- Increased safety
- Longer service life; lower component failure rate; smart materials for self-repair
Speakers
- Prof. Oliver G. Schmidt, Institute Director Institute for Integrative Nanosciences, Germany
- Jacinto S Associate, Professor Uppsala University, Sweden
- Dr. Valeria Antonelli, Senior Development Engineer Lightweighting NIO GmbH, Germany
- Bojan Boskovic, CEO Cambridge Nanomaterials Technology Ltd, UK
- Yolanda De Miguel, Nanotechnology Cluster Director Tecnalia, Germany
- Prof. Fabrizio Scarpa, Faculty International Director University of Bristol, UK
- Ivica Kolaric, Head of Department Fraunhofer IPA
- Dr. Wolfgang Kautek, Professor President Erwin Schrdinger, Society for Nanosciences University of Vienna, Department of Physical Chemistry, Austria
