Advanced Materials Engineering Conference, 4th 5th of October in Munich, Germany will bring together all the professionals form Automotive, Aerospace and Aviation industry to discuss about the latest technologies developed to build lighter, more fuel-efficient vehicles, aircrafts and shuttles.

Vehicle weight reduction is a key part of car manufacturers' strategies to improve fuel economy. With the lighter and stronger steel, aluminum, and magnesium components, the current crop of cars and trucks can meet stringent crash safety standards.

Finding new ways to slim down the global fleet is preoccupying the aerospace industry as it prepares for the next generation of aircraft with lighter body weight. The extensive use of new materials including carbon fiber reinforced polymer are helping in reducing the crafts weight.

Also, batteries for electric vehicles have the potential to drastically increase the energy efficiency of the transport industry. They are much more efficient at converting stored energy into motion than the more commonly used internal combustion engines.

Why Attend?

Session on light and strong material

Witness experts discussing the use of 3D printing

Effective energy conservation

Key Highlights

Lighter but stronger body materials

Improved engine efficiency and better fuel consumption

Reduced environmental impact from hydrogen and fuel cell-powered cars

Improved and miniaturized electronic systems

Better battery economies

Increased safety

Longer service life; lower component failure rate; smart materials for self-repair

Speakers

Prof. Oliver G. Schmidt, Institute Director Institute for Integrative Nanosciences, Germany

Jacinto S Associate, Professor Uppsala University, Sweden

Dr. Valeria Antonelli, Senior Development Engineer Lightweighting NIO GmbH, Germany

Bojan Boskovic, CEO Cambridge Nanomaterials Technology Ltd, UK

Yolanda De Miguel, Nanotechnology Cluster Director Tecnalia, Germany

Prof. Fabrizio Scarpa, Faculty International Director University of Bristol, UK

Ivica Kolaric, Head of Department Fraunhofer IPA

Dr. Wolfgang Kautek, Professor President Erwin Schrdinger, Society for Nanosciences University of Vienna, Department of Physical Chemistry, Austria

