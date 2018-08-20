sprite-preloader
Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's interim report Q2 2018

Better Collective A/S: Invitation to presentation of Better Collective's interim report Q2 2018

Press release

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, will publish its interim report Q2 (January 1 - June 30) 2018 on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:1766602

Denmark: +45 35 15 80 49

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9128

Webcast link

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.comand the presentation will be available from 9.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
CFO: Flemming Pedersen
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

Attachment

  • BC press release 2018.08.20 Invitation Q2 presentation (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/64f4c521-a83f-4c0e-9c99-658a1f77ab3f)

