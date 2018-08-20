

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA), a provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC has concluded its investigation into possible violations of the federal securities laws related to allegations that certain Sinovac employees made improper payments to Chinese government officials.



The SEC has determined that it will not recommend or pursue an enforcement action against Sinovac at this time.



Sinovac said it is committed to conducting business in compliance with all applicable laws and cooperated fully with the SEC. The company added that it will continue in its mission of researching, developing, manufacturing and commercializing vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.



