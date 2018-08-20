The global automotive OEM coatings market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005261/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive OEM coatings market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased demand for water-borne coatings. Water-borne coatings offer various benefits and are extremely used in automobiles. These coatings are used as primers as they offer excellent resistance to heat and abrasion, along with providing superior adhesion. Water-borne coatings are less toxic and flammable because of their low VOC levels and hazardous air pollutants emissions.
This market research report on the global automotive OEM coatings market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive OEM coatings market:
Global automotive OEM coatings market: Emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings
The emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings can have a significant impact on the manufacturers of automotive OEM coatings. Globally, manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities for the development of paints and coatings that will eliminate the need for multiple application of coatings on vehicles. This can be a potential challenge for coating manufacturers.
"Self-cleaning and self-healing coatings are yet to be adopted by OEMs at a large scale as the costs associated with them are high. The adoption of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings can pose a serious challenge to the global automotive OEM coatings market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments.
Global automotive OEM coatings market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global automotive OEM coatings market by technology (water-borne, solvent-borne, powered coatings, and UV-cured) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The water-borne segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 38% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005261/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com