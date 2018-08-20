Camunda Inc.: CamundaCon 2018 to Feature Speakers from Goldman Sachs, 24 Hour Fitness, Universal Music and Vodafone

BERLIN, Aug. 20, 2018today announced the agenda for CamundaCon, the preeminent conference focused on new innovation in workflow automation for digital businesses. The two-day conference will feature twenty three sessions across two tracks and will take place September 20-21, 2018, at Radialsystem Berlin. Hundreds of participants will gather to discuss the rise of microservices and event-driven architectures in business process management.



The workflow automation market is expected to reach nearly $17 billion by 2023, up from $4.7 billion in 2017.1 As companies across industries accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and bring more business functions online, IT systems are becoming increasingly distributed. CamundaCon brings together Camunda's open source users and enterprise customers to discuss new workflow automation models designed for microservices architectures and emerging new use cases as organizations shift away from monolithic architectures. Participants will experience hands-on training, and see technical and use case sessions. Innovative companies like Goldman Sachs, Universal Music, Vodafone, 24 Hour Fitness, Talanx and many others will talk about how they use Camunda's open source-based workflow automation platform to scale their business and grow revenue.

"We're excited to host CamundaCon in Berlin, and to discuss best practices in workflow automation at scale, share what's new on our product roadmap and provide a forum for the global Camunda community to share their successes and lessons learned," said Camunda CEO and co-founder Jakob Freund. "Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando count on Camunda's developer-friendly open source platform and enterprise solutions to ensure the reliable execution of business processes."

Speakers to Include:

Jimmy Floyd, 24 Hour Fitness : Workflow Automation at Scale (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/24hr-fitness/)

: Workflow Automation at Scale (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/24hr-fitness/) Stephen Coster and Robert Jenks, Goldman Sachs : A Global Workflow Infrastructure (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/gs-global-workflow/)

: A Global Workflow Infrastructure (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/gs-global-workflow/) Uwe Koch, Talanx : Our Journey to the Digital World of Insurance (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/talanx-journey/)

: Our Journey to the Digital World of Insurance (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/talanx-journey/) Thomas Winkler, Universal Music : Powering Digital Content Distribution (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/universal-content/)

: Powering Digital Content Distribution (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/universal-content/) Michael Völler, Armin Oppitz and Peter Queteschiner, Vodafone: Stakeholder Perspectives with Camunda (https://camunda.com/events/camundacon/vodafone-stakeholders/)

Attendees at CaumdaCon will hear from companies successfully using workflow automation to ensure reliable execution of core business processes, including use of Camunda's BPMN and DMN engines for microservices orchestration. This year's agenda has two tracks-a case studies track with executives from top companies speaking about orchestrating millions of critical business tasks across distributed systems, as well as a tutorial and community discussions track focused on how to utilize RPA and machine learning with Camunda, and leverage event-driven architectures to integrate legacy apps.

About Camunda

Camundais a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.



With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome "big workflow" challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

