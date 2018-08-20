

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major rivals in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to 0.8939 against the euro, reversing from a low of 0.8975 hit at 5:00 pm ET.



The pound climbed to 6-day highs of 1.2766 against the dollar and 1.2712 against the franc, from its early lows of 1.2729 and 1.2666, respectively.



The U.K. currency reversed from an early low of 140.72 against the yen, rising to a 4-day high of 141.22.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 0.88 against the euro, 144.00 against the yen and 1.29 against both the dollar and the franc.



