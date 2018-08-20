The "Italian Digital Dental Solutions Market, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service provides an overview of the digital dental solutions market in Italy and provides a 4-year forecast from 2017 to 2020. The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 350 end-users including dental practitioners and dental laboratory technicians. The segments include intraoral scanners, extraoral scanners, intraoral imaging, extraoral imaging, CAD/CAM milling systems, and 3D printers.

Workflow Optimization, Improved Efficiency, and Faster Turnaround Time of Devices Drive the Demand for Digital Dental Solutions

Dental practices and dental laboratories in Italy have recognized the importance of adopting digital dental solutions. Digital dental solutions continue to witness substantial growth and are expected to continue expansion as business models and significant value offerings continue to evolve in tandem with the fast-paced world of connected health. Digital dental solutions are also increasingly being utilized in diagnosis and restorative dentistry, especially in implant and oral treatment planning. Despite higher efficiency and clinical effectiveness, high cost of digital dental solutions has been one of the key market growth restraints, especially in the solo practices.

Dental practices and laboratories are moving toward digitization of their practices to improve the workflow efficiency and increase the accuracy. This drives the demand for digital dental solutions such as CAD/CAM solutions and digital imaging systems. On their part, vendors are launching new device scanners that will meet the needs of different types of dental practices and their workloads. Digital dental solutions also enable dental practices to decrease the turnaround time of devices manufactured in dental laboratories and improve diagnosis and impression accuracy while saving on the cost in the long term.

The biggest challenge is the high cost of digital dental solutions compared to the existing solutions in the market. As more than 75% of all dental practices are solo practices, affordability becomes a key criterion for the adoption. Moreover, interoperability and software platforms of digital systems should be compatible with each other, thereby enabling dental practices and dental laboratories for smoother workflow. The high investment cost and capital expenditure involved in hardware procurement will continue to be the biggest challenge for adoption in the near term of 3-5 years.

In terms of patient awareness, adoption of digital platform by patients for education and communication is growing rapidly. The adoption of digital technologies by dentists or dental professionals is slow compared to patients and public. The demand from patients is likely to push the dentists to adopt more digital technologies to reduce the waiting time and improve the current aesthetic options provided in the field of dentistry.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Market Overview of Digital Dental Solutions Intraoral Scanner Market Chairside Milling Systems Market Digital Intraoral Imaging Market Digital Extraoral Imaging Market Extraoral Scanner Market 3D Printer Market in Italy Digital Dental Solutions Market in Dental Laboratories Growth Opportunity Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4mpjkt/the_digital?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005262/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dental