sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,77 Euro		+0,58
+0,95 %
WKN: 575302 ISIN: US20825C1045 Ticker-Symbol: YCP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,96
61,17
15:29
60,86
61,34
15:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONOCOPHILLIPS
CONOCOPHILLIPS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONOCOPHILLIPS61,77+0,95 %
PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA SA--