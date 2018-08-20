sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,932 Euro		+0,662
+5,87 %
WKN: A2JH0G ISIN: GB00BF4HYV08 Ticker-Symbol: 2IX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC11,932+5,87 %