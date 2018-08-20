

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced an arrangement with Walmart to reduce healthcare costs and provide consumers with increased access to over-the counter medicines and services. The Anthem-Walmart program, launching in January 2019, will enable consumers who are enrolled in Anthem's affiliated Medicare Advantage plans to use OTC plan allowances to purchase OTC medications and health-related items, such as first aid supplies, support braces, and pain relievers at Walmart's 4,700 stores and on Walmart.com.



Anthem said the new collaboration is expected to improve access to these items while significantly reducing the out-of-pocket costs for those enrolled in the company's affiliated Medicare Advantage plans.



