Technavio analysts forecast the global ceramic inks market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increasing investments in skyscrapers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global ceramic inks market 2018-2022. Construction companies are investing heavily in the development of skyscrapers, globally. In APAC, as of June 2915, over 400 skyscrapers were under construction. In countries such as India, the demand for glass facade buildings is increasing, particularly in the commercial segment. The surge in the number of multinational companies opening their offices in the country has led architects to construct glass facade buildings that are similar to the international offices of their clients.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global ceramic inks market is the rise in the number of construction activities:

Global ceramic inks market: Rise in number of construction activities

Urbanization and an increase in investments in infrastructure drive the construction industry in developing countries. Ceramic tiles and decorative glasses are some of the major components used in the construction industry for building floors, stairways, sidewalks, handrails, swimming pools, walls, desks, tables, partitions, and roofs as well as exterior finishing. The ever-rising population fuels the demand for housing and other infrastructure.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, "The global urban population is expected to increase by more than 66% by 2050, which will lead to an increase in the demand for developed infrastructure and increase the number of residential and non-residential projects. Consequently, the global construction industry will reach nearly USD 12 trillion by 2020 and extensively use ceramic tiles and decorative glasses, which will increase the demand for ceramic inks."

Global ceramic inks market: Segmentation analysis

The global ceramic inks market research report provides market segmentation by application (ceramic tiles, glass printing, and FCP) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The ceramic tiles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 52%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

