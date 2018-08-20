The global logistics services software market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving for the market is the growth in global containerized seaborne trade. The global economy is extremely dependent on global trade activities, in which seaborne trade plays a crucial role. The increase in trade activities and rising production of goods and services worldwide will augment global seaborne trade, which involves the use of containers for the transportation of goods. Presently, the increased use of containers in seaborne trade has spurred the need for container tracking and security software systems to improve the traceability, efficiency, and security of the containers. This, in turn, will improve the performance of the entire supply chain and drive the use of logistic services software during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global logistics services software market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of the tracking-as-a-service market as one of the key emerging trends in the global logistics services software market:

Global logistics services software market: Growth of tracking-as-a-service market

Global economic growth and globalization have prompted business, logistics, and shipping vendors to deploy tracking and monitoring software solutions to improve productivity and increase operational efficiency. Tracking as-a-service or solutions such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) or platform-as-a-service (PaaS) models are gaining popularity in the global transportation and logistics market. The rising demand from end-users for the GPS-enabled tracking of ships, containers, and fleets is expected to drive the growth of the global logistics services software market.

"An increase in the number of FTAs between various countries is expected to fuel the growth of containerized international seaborne trade, which in turn will drive the global logistics services software market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global logistics services software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global logistics services software market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

