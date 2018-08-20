StorageCraft Announces ShadowXafe - Next Generation Data Protection Solution for Total Business Continuity

Powerful and Flexible SLA-Driven Data Protection for Virtual and Physical Environments with Orchestrated One-Click Cloud Recovery Eliminates Downtime

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- System downtime can cost businesses a tremendous amount of money in lost productivity and revenue. According to the Aberdeen Group, the average cost of downtime for businesses has grown to $260,000 an hour.1 As a result, organisations are desperately seeking ways to achieve improved reliability and availability in their data backup and management. In fact, according to Gartner, "By 2022, 40% of organizations will augment or replace their backup applications from what they deployed at the beginning of 2018."2 To solve this dilemma, StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced ShadowXafe, an advanced next-generation data-protection solution.

Adds Michael Linton, EVP and general manager at VLCM, a StorageCraft partner: "VLCM is excited about the release of ShadowXafe! We think this is a game changer because it carries forward the proven and tested data-protection technology of ShadowProtect and expands significantly on its functionality and ease of use." He continues: "We are very much looking forward to the new product release because we think it will resonate well with our customers and comprehensively address many of the issues they are facing today. Protecting an organisation's data is top of mind for all IT professionals. StorageCraft's new solutions make it easy to deploy, manage and feel confident that your data is safe."

Designed specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs), ShadowXafe is simple to deploy, easy to manage and reliable even under the most demanding circumstances. It ensures SLA-driven data protection and delivers powerful recovery for physical and virtual machines (VMs). Tightly integrated with StorageCraft cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), ShadowXafe provides total business continuity and orchestrated recovery with a single click. In the event of system failure, data corruption or natural disaster, SMBs can perform VM recovery in milliseconds and restore their entire infrastructure in minutes using StorageCraft's patented VirtualBoot technology.

Said Shridar Subramanian, vice president of product management and marketing at StorageCraft: "As data grows and infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, SMBs are faced with the challenge of protecting data cost-effectively and recovering it quickly. These objectives have been unachievable until today. ShadowXafe combines reliable recovery, scalability and total business continuity with ease of use and affordability."

Key features of ShadowXafe include:

Powerful and Flexible Data Protection:

With ShadowXafe, StorageCraft delivers industry-leading agent and agentless protection managed through a single pane of glass. While agentless deployments will satisfy the SLA requirements for most VMs, agent-based protection offers the highest SLA for physical and performance-intensive VMs. With ShadowXafe, customers can recover any server, physical or virtual, regardless of size into a VM in milliseconds. ShadowXafe provides a simple and consistent experience independent of whether one is recovering from storage that is local, offsite or in the cloud.

Management Simplicity at Scale

With ShadowXafe, the data-protection workflow is managed through OneSystem, a single, unified management platform featuring a true SLA-based protection framework. The entire protection lifecycle - from specifying protection requirements to ongoing management and compliance assessment - is done through policies. These SLA policies are outcome-based rather than process-oriented to ensure high accuracy and compliance. OneSystem offers remote monitoring and management from a single console as well as simplified discovery. These features enable data-protection workflow at scale, save time and reduce the risk of errors.

Total Business Continuity

ShadowXafe delivers total business continuity through tight integration with StorageCraft's optional disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS). As a result, it offers complete, orchestrated one-click failover in the cloud, allowing the user to easily recover the entire infrastructure.

Building on the heritage of StorageCraft ShadowProtect, one of the industry's most trusted data backup solutions, StorageCraft ShadowXafe expands the company's product portfolio of data-backup and data-management solutions. ShadowXafe is available immediately through StorageCraft's network of authorized resellers and distributors. Visit StorageCraft.com/How-To-Buy for more information and to connect with a reseller that can help assess your data-management needs and provide detailed pricing information.

Visit StorageCraft.com for more information about StorageCraft's complete portfolio of data-protection solutions.

About StorageCraft

Organisations keep their critical information always safe, accessible and optimised with StorageCraft's data protection, data management and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft's powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.StorageCraft.com.

