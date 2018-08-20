

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO) announced a consortium, composed of David (Xiaoying) Gao, GL Capital Group, Bank of China Group Investment Limited and CDH Investments, has made a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of China Biologic Products, that are not already held by the consortium, for $118.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $3.9 billion.



The Consortium stated: 'Our compelling proposal benefits all of China Biologic's stakeholders and we want to work collaboratively with the Board to complete a transaction in an efficient and expeditious manner. We also want to partner with the current management team as we take the company forward.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX