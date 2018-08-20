Bowers & Wilkins Brings Exceptional Sound Quality and Unprecedented Value to its New 600 Series

The sixth iteration of Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series dramatically improves the range's legendary combination of outstanding value and audio performance. The new 600 Series brings high-end sound quality within reach, applying Bowers & Wilkins' cutting-edge technologies and leading design.

REDWOOD CITY, California, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowers & Wilkins, the storied British audio brand, introduces the sixth iteration of its 600 Series speakers to deliver leading sound performance at an accessible price point.

The Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series range has won a host of awards for great value and high performance. Now, Bowers & Wilkins is launching a new range composed of four speakers and matching subwoofers that feature several improvements from their predecessors. With advanced technology, discreet style and the ability to outperform more expensive rivals, the new 600 Series sets a higher sound quality standard at a competitive price point. This range is ideal for vinyl enthusiasts as well as those looking to improve their 5.1 surround sound experience.

"The 600 Series is the perfect entry point into the Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio experience," said Richard Campbell, Chief Revenue Officer at Bowers & Wilkins. "The new 600 Series embodies the original ethos of John Bowers' mission to deliver best sound quality and to set new standards for audio performance."

This breakthrough quality and value is achieved by integrating higher-end technologies first used in the Bowers & Wilkins' flagship 800 Series Diamond range. The new 600 Series is the most affordable range to incorporate the remarkable Continuum Cone midrange driver, developed and exclusively manufactured by Bowers & Wilkins to improve upon the transparency and accuracy of the iconic Kevlar cone. Available in every model in the new 600 Series range, the Continuum Cone enables astonishing levels of insight and realism.

The new 600 Series also introduces an updated version of its acclaimed Decoupled Double Dome Tweeter technology for even clearer and more accurate high-frequency performance. This technology, paired with new paper cone low-frequency drivers in the flagship 603, ensures rich, powerful bass response.

The new range is available in Matte Black and Satin White and includes:

603 : As the flagship and largest speaker in the series, this floor standing speaker delivers outstanding power, accuracy and musicality with the Decoupled Double Dome tweeter, an FST midrange driver using the Continuum Cone, plus dual paper-cone bass drivers (Price for each: $900 , £625, €800)

For more information about the new 600 Series, please visit www.bowers-wilkins.com.

About Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins, founded in the UK in 1966, has been at the forefront of high performance audio for more than 50 years. Bowers & Wilkins designs and manufactures precision home speakers, headphones, custom installation and performance car audio products that set new standards for innovation and sound quality, earning countless awards and accolades from the world's leading recording studios and musicians. Bowers & Wilkins' reputation is based on the unwavering pursuit of the best possible sound and an unsurpassable music listening experience. Learn more at www.bowers-wilkins.com

